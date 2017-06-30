Residents are invited to learn the “cha-cha,” “line dancing,” and much more – all while raising funds for a good cause – at the Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley’s “Midsummer Dance Party,” which will take place on Saturday, July 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.

Tickets are available at the door for $20 per person and includes entry, snacks, free dance lessons and a raffle. A cash bar will also be available. The Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

The Midsummer Dance Party is open to dancers of all experience levels. Those new to dancing can spend the night improving their skills. Every half hour, various dance styles including the “Cha-Cha,” “Line Dancing,” and “Swing Dancing,” will be taught by dance instructors.

The party will also be hosting a fun “Dip Off” contest where participants may bring their favorite snack dip to be entered into a judging contest. The person who wins the best dip title will receive a gift card.

For more on the DVC including sponsorships and event information, please visit www.dvc-scv.org.