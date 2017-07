Yes, “We the People” want Congress to abolish its Cadillac/Rolls-Royce lifetime health-care coverage, which also covers their family members. They should have the same coverage as every other U.S. citizen.

If they would do that, I’ll bet a sensible, acceptable bipartisan health-care bill would quickly materialize, which would be acceptable to all of our citizens.

Not free, but fair and workable. Come on, Senate and House, give it a go.