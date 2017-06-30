Two young men – one from Canyon Country, the other from Castaic – were arrested late Thursday night on suspicion of participating in an illegal speed race contest.

Officers of the California Highway Patrol arrested the two men about 11 p.m. on a single misdemeanor charge of taking part in an illegal speed race.

CHP Officers were expected to release details of the race later today, CHP Officer Eric Preissman said.

Arrested were Jason Leyva, 19, of Canyon Country, and Redwin Padua, 21, of Castaic.

Each suspect had bail set at $10,000.

Arrest records show Leyva and Padua were each scheduled to appear in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse Friday, however, a check with the bailiffs Friday morning revealed the suspects were not expected in court.

At least one bailiff said he believes that the two accused men will likely appear in court Monday.

