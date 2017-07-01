2017 All-SCV Boys Golf Team

West Ranch’s Gunnar Murray didn’t receive medalist honors in a league match until the end of the season. And even then, in Foothill League Meet No. 6, he shared that honor with Hart’s Jess Scheller.

Murray didn’t pay it any mind. He took everything stroke by stroke, and was eventually named the Foothill League individual champion and now, the All-SCV Boys Golfer of the Year.

“I just told myself to take it one shot at a time,” Murray said. “I didn’t think of the big picture. I just said if I keep playing well and have the same mentality throughout the league matches, I’ll win the league or just get a medalist. I just took it one shot at a time and didn’t get ahead of myself.”

His final cumulative score was 372, three strokes lower than Scheller, the second-place finisher and 10 strokes better than Art Thompson, who came in third.

Throughout six league meets, Murray shot between a 73 and 75, aside from the fifth meet and first round of the Newhall Cup, where he carded a 79.

He entered the second round of the Newhall Cup determined, but relaxed.

“The game plan was just don’t focus too much on the win,” Murray said. “You know that you’re going to make a couple bogies and just stick to what you know how to do and don’t try to fight the wind. Just kind of let the wind do its thing and kind of hit the shot and let the wind affect it and let it be.”

Before he begins his senior season, Murray has a few tournaments lined up for the summer. But he’s looking forward to taking on a bigger leadership role with the Wildcats in 2018.

“I like being on the team and playing with other players,” he said. “I think this year, since we had a lot of upperclassmen leave last year, it gave me a position to be a team leader and give guidance to the underclassmen.

“I’m hoping to get to know them and their game and support them on the course.”

All-SCV boys golf team

Jackson Bright, Valencia, senior

Although his scores rose midway through the league season, Bright remained the strongest Vikings golfer and performed well enough to place fourth in the final individual standings. He was a co-medalist in two league matches.

Diego Renteria, West Ranch, junior

He might have had some inconsistent scores, but when Renteria was on, he was on. His season-low in league was a 2-over 74 at league meet No. 3, which tied him for second place on the day. Renteria finished fifth overall at the end of the season, just one stroke behind Jackson Bright.

Jess Scheller, Hart, junior

Scheller was neck-and-neck with Murray for the individual league title. The Indians’ No. 1 golfer won one league match outright, then was co-medalist for two more, in addition to winning the Newhall Cup. His individual season ended in the CIF Northern Individual tournament, where he carded a 4-over.

Art Thompson, Hart, junior

With a large supply of competitive energy, Thompson was a major part of the Indians’ league-topping team performance. He earned medalist honors in the first and third league matches and came in third place in league with a 379 score.

Jason Yoo, Hart, junior

Yoo’s co-medalist score in Foothill League meet No. 2 helped drop the Indians’ overall team score to stay on track for the league team title. He was an integral part of developing depth on the Hart roster this year and finished sixth in league.

Honorable mention

Canyon – Adam Rodriguez, junior

Golden Valley – Tyler Richardson, freshman

Hart – Damian Gutierrez, junior

Saugus – Braeden Boss, junior

Valencia – Cole Scully, sophomore

West Ranch – Favian Busnawi, sophomore