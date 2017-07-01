No suspicious device found in Mountasia bomb hoax

A bomb hoax temporarily dashed the summertime plans of those seeking a little relief from the heat at a Santa Clarita amusement park.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountasia Family Fun Center received a message from an unknown caller claiming there was a bomb in the park, said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Brian Hudson.

Several units from the station responded to the scene and determined no bomb and no suspicious devices were on site.



As of 3:00 p.m., the facility was open to the public.