No suspicious device found in Mountasia bomb hoax

23 mins ago
Samie Gebers
An unknown caller contacted Mountasia Family Fun Center explaining that there was a bomb in the facility on Saturday. No suspicious items were found. Samie Gebers/The Signal
A bomb hoax temporarily dashed the summertime plans of those seeking a little relief from the heat at a Santa Clarita amusement park.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountasia Family Fun Center received a message from an unknown caller claiming there was a bomb in the park, said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Brian Hudson.

Several units from the station responded to the scene and determined no bomb and no suspicious devices were on site.
 
As of 3:00 p.m., the facility was open to the public.

