Roaring ’20s fundraiser to support SCV Sheriff’s Station

Organizers holding a fundraiser for the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation are hosting a Roaring ‘20s “Gatsby” themed event at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the historic Newhall Mansion in Piru.

Proceeds from the event allow the foundation to buy much-needed equipment for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel. Formed by local citizens in 1984, the foundation assists law enforcement by purchasing equipment and crime prevention materials.

“This will be an evening to remember,” said Ken Wiseman, president of the volunteer foundation whose mission is to provide tangible assistance to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in protecting the SCV.

The Gatsby-themed event includes a hosted cocktail hour, a served surf and turf dinner, band music reminiscent of the ‘20s and ‘30s, casino-style games and more.

Entertainment will be provided by the Bill Macpherson Band and D’Wilfri Dance Art & Entertainment.

Organizers have not planned any live auctions or drawings at the event so that guests may just enjoy a special evening of dining, entertainment and mingling.

“We’re inviting everyone to wear their best Roaring ‘20s outfits and enjoy an evening of great food and entertainment, in an amazing venue, while helping to provide our sheriff’s station with valuable resources to help keep our communities safe,” Wiseman said.

Built a couple decades before the Roaring ‘20s, the Victorian-style Newhall Mansion is just a few miles west of Santa Clarita in Piru. It was built in 1890 and is perhaps most well known as the former home of Scott and Ruth Newhall, who owned The Signal newspaper. They painstakingly rebuilt the mansion to its original specifications in 1983 after a devastating fire.

“This is an important fundraiser for our organization and we’re glad to say it’s almost sold out,” said Bruce and Gloria Fortine, event co-chairs. “We’re encouraging all supporters of our outstanding local law enforcement to book their reservations as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on the fun.”

Tickets for the 2017 Gatsby Gala are $250 each, and a table of 10 is $2,500. Event sponsorships are available at $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000 levels, each of which comes with an escalating set of perks.

Reservations and sponsorship details are available by calling 661-705-7592 or via e-mail at mmelendez@amsfulfillment.com.