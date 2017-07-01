Featured News Top

Water main break closes Railroad Avenue between 15th and 13th streets

19 mins ago 19 mins ago
Add Comment
Nikolas Samuels
1 Min Read
Sections of Hillcrest Parkway rests next to severed water lines near Olympic Street Thursday. A powerful water main break buckled the roadway in this September 2016 photo. Austin Dave/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

A water-main break near Railroad Avenue in Newhall had the street closed down from 15th Street to 13th Street on Saturday.

Only the southbound lanes were closed, according to officials with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

About the author

View All Posts
Nikolas Samuels

Nikolas Samuels