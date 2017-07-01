Featured • News • Top Water main break closes Railroad Avenue between 15th and 13th streets 19 mins ago 19 mins agoAdd CommentNikolas Samuels1 Min Read Sections of Hillcrest Parkway rests next to severed water lines near Olympic Street Thursday. A powerful water main break buckled the roadway in this September 2016 photo. Austin Dave/The Signal Nikolas Samuels Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter A water-main break near Railroad Avenue in Newhall had the street closed down from 15th Street to 13th Street on Saturday. Only the southbound lanes were closed, according to officials with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. About the authorView All Posts Nikolas Samuels 2017 All-SCV Boys Golf Team Share This! Facebook Twitter