Four people were injured and transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night on the 26000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia.

Fire officials received the report from the sheriff’s department around 10:18 p.m. and transported the patients 24 minutes later.

“There was four people transported,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “The call was called in at 22:18 and they were transported at 22:42.”