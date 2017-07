A hiker was airlifted to the hospital from Towsley Canyon Park in Newall Sunday afternoon.

“We picked up one person and they were transported to the hospital,” supervising Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher Melanie Flores said.

According to Flores, the person was most likely transported to the hospital because of heat exhaustion.

The call went out to officials at 12:56 p.m. The male hiker was picked up about half an hour after the call went out.