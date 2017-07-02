A dance in red, white and blue

They take the floor with 98 calls under their belt and a dancer partner in hand. It may take a few months to learn all the steps, but the dancers think it’s worth it.

Every Sunday the Sierra Hillbillies, a square and round dance club, hosts a dance at the SCV Senior Center in Newhall.

A caller calls out the next step, and with 98 possibilities, dancers are on their toes.

“It’s like Simon Says set to music,” said Alan Willis, club president. “It’s exercise and keeps you mentally sharp.”

On Sunday, about 30 dancers dressed up in red, white and blue.

Karon Miller drives down from Bakersfield as often as she can. On top of the physical and mental exercise, she explains that square and line dancing has a social benefit as well.

“You get to socialize with people from all over, it’s just a family,” she said.

Phillip Alfeld met his current wife while he was square dancing. He’s gone to bigger dances and conventions and has met people from all over the United States.

“We don’t just do square dancing, we go out and eat together,we see plays, its like a social club,” Alfred said.

Those interested in learning square and line dancing may take classes through the City of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department.