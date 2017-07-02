New corporation buys The Antelope Valley Press

On Friday, June 30, the Markham family announced the sale of The Antelope Valley Press and its associated publications to a new corporation called Antelope Valley Press Inc., led by publisher Steve Malkowich. The terms of the transaction were not announced. The new owners have newspaper assets in the United States and Canada, including several in California.

The Antelope Valley Press has a daily circulation of 11,000 and a Sunday circulation of 18,000. The publication celebrated its 100th year in 2015.

“Now is the time for our family to make way for others with greater resources than ours,” said former Antelope Valley Press Publisher, William Markham.