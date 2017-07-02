The Questers bring history to life

On the first Sunday of every month, Heritage Junction Historic Park in Newhall gets a special guest. An international group, called the Questers, come out to restore the buildings and give guided tours.

“Basically we raise funds for restoration of historical buildings and monuments,” said Sue Yurosek, who has been a Quester for some 30 years.

This Sunday, Yurosek could be found with her partner, Dee Roche, at the townhouses down Main Street of the park, which included Ramona Chapel, the Little Red School House, and more.

These townhouses were moved to Heritage Junction Park over 20 years ago in a dilapidated state. They now stand strong and bright thanks to the Questers.

Many people who come to Heritage Junction Park benefit from the Questers’ work, such as Porter Ranch residents Paul Sunde and Barbara Sunde.

Every week, this couple takes a trip out to Newhall to enjoy the “comfy” atmosphere the town offers. For three years, they had been coming to Heritage Park only to see the outside of the townhouses.

“We keep seeing what day its open but we haven’t actually come on the right day,” said Barbara.

Fortunately on Sunday, they finally got a chance to go inside.

One of their favorite aspects of the townhouses was the nostalgia factor. The Sundes were familiar with several of the things in the house and even recognized some from their family home many years ago.

“They had many of the items you see here,” said Barbara.

One item that really struck a chord was a familiar, gold picture frame.

“My brother has the picture of our family (in that frame),” she said.

As the Sundes were leaving the townhouses, they had one last parting note.

“We’ll be back,” said Barbara.

News Intern Ryan Painter contributed to this story.