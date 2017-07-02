Sunny day in Fourth of July forecast

It will be a warm, sunny day on the Fourth of July. For residents who will be going out for a parade or to the beach, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s to high 90s, with wind blowing between 10 and 20 mph.

“Earlier there was a slight chance of thunderstorms that we put into the forecast, but we’re holding off on that till Wednesday,” said John Dumas with the National Weather Service.

According to Dumas, the Los Angeles County area will be going through another warm trend till Friday.

“You’re going to want to find a shady spot if you are out viewing the parade,” he said.

Shade, sunblock and staying hydrated with non-caffeinated and non-alcoholic beverages are essential for residents celebrating Independence Day outdoors.

For people planning on driving out to the beach on Tuesday, Dumas encourages them to double check with a lifeguard regarding rip tide conditions.

“If you will be heading to Zuma Beach to beat the heat, they are saying their waves are up to five feet, but there’s some pretty strong rip currents out there,” he said.

While the heat isn’t too bad and the wind isn’t too strong, Santa Clarita will still be experiencing some dry conditions.

“Hopefully everyone is doing everything the California law tells them to,” Dumas said, referring to fireworks.

“It’s California in the summer, let’s be careful.”