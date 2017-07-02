Minivan strikes divider on Highway 14, causing one injury

A minivan was involved in a solo-vehicle collision after striking the center divider on the northbound Highway 14 just after 1 p.m. near Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce.

One passenger was injured and was subsequently transported by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to receive medical attention.

The northbound carpool and number 1 lanes were closed as a result of the collision, however no SigAlert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP could not comment as to when the lanes will reopen.

