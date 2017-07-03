Baby airlifted to hospital with head injury after fall

A one-year-old Saugus child who suffered a head injury in a fall was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning.

The injury happened when the baby fell inside a home on the 20000 block of Caitlin Lane near Timothy Drive, just north of Plum Canyon Road, east of Bouquet Canyon Road, officials said.

“A helicopter took a child who had a fall to hospital,” L. Leo Bower of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

Bower described the injuries as not life-threatening.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call received at 8:40 a.m., Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

They arrived at the house with emergency life support.

“This was for a person who fell and hit their head and was not talking,” Lozano said.

Paramedics took the baby to an arranged landing zone less than half a mile away.

The child was transferred to paramedics with rescue helicopter #14 which touched down at a landing zone at Plum Canyon Elementary School on Alfreds Way, near Plum Canyon Road and Santa Catalina Road.

The helicopter lifted off of the ground at 9:14 a.m., Lozano said.

