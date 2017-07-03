UPDATE: Homicide detectives investigate man found dead in car, apparent gunshot victim

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery Monday of a man found dead inside a car on Placerita Canyon Road, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to an address on Placerita Canyon road near Sand Canyon shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station said.

“Deputies responded to a call of reports of gunfire,” she said.

Deputies arrived at a location on Placerita between East Walker Ranch and Pacy Street.

“They found a male adult and a female in a car,” she said, noting deputies believe the injuries were from a gunshot wound.

“The male adult suffered injuries and the (Los Angeles County) Fire Department responded,” she said.

Shortly after noon, deputies at the scene confirmed that the male victim was deceased.

The female in the car was not injured, Miller said.

Shortly after noon, a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau confirmed that detectives were called to Santa Clarita Valley shortly before noon.

Paramedics were called to an address on Placerita Canyon Road near Pacy at 11:09 a.m., Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Monday.

“No one was transported to the hospital,” Medina said.

Deputies set up a “staging area” on Placerita near Ravenhill Road, paying particular attention to the car in which the couple were found, a white 4-door Nissan Sentra with its driver side window shattered.

Traffic was stopped along Placerita which deputies protected the scene, having sectioned a portion of the road off with yellow police tape.

