Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of July 3-9, 2017:
Filming this week includes:
Feature
“Breathe”
“Two Faced”
Television
“Shooter”
Reality Television
“Blood Relatives”
“Cesar’s Asia Recruit: 2”
Internet
Air Bear
Student Project
Aliya
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.