Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of July 3-9, 2017:

Filming this week includes:

Feature

“Breathe”

“Two Faced”

Television

“Shooter”

Reality Television

“Blood Relatives”

“Cesar’s Asia Recruit: 2”

Internet

Air Bear

Student Project

Aliya

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.