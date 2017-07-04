Community remembers Hart graduate killed in head-on crash

Christina Cox
Collin Gore (center) squats in front of a group of students at a Hart High School Varsity Swim meet. Twitter photo

Residents of the Santa Clartia Valley and students at Hart High School spent their Fourth of July remembering one of their own, Collin Gore.

The 18-year-old Hart High School varsity swimmer was one of two killed in a fiery, head-on collision near McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Gore, a recent graduate of Hart High School, was co-captain of Hart’s Boys Varsity Swimming Team and was planning on “taking his talents” to San Diego State University in the fall.

Hart High School announced on its Twitter page that the school would be holding a candle light vigil for Gore at its school quad Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 2017 Swim Team’s varsity captains also requested that students wear Hart Swim spirit wear in support of their teammate and friend.

On Tuesday, friends and classmates of Gore took to social media to remember the high school graduate.

