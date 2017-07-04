Community remembers Hart graduate killed in head-on crash

Residents of the Santa Clartia Valley and students at Hart High School spent their Fourth of July remembering one of their own, Collin Gore.

The 18-year-old Hart High School varsity swimmer was one of two killed in a fiery, head-on collision near McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Absolutely heartbroken today. — Hart High School (@HartHigh) July 4, 2017

Gore, a recent graduate of Hart High School, was co-captain of Hart’s Boys Varsity Swimming Team and was planning on “taking his talents” to San Diego State University in the fall.

Hart High School announced on its Twitter page that the school would be holding a candle light vigil for Gore at its school quad Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 2017 Swim Team’s varsity captains also requested that students wear Hart Swim spirit wear in support of their teammate and friend.

Rest In Peace Collin. We love you. Thank you for inspiring us all and making our senior year the best one yet. We miss you so much. — Hart Class of 2017 (@hart_2017) July 4, 2017

On Tuesday, friends and classmates of Gore took to social media to remember the high school graduate.

I am so glad I got to know Collin as well as I did. Been friends since second grade. I love you my friend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/visWyufvwC — Chris Root (@DiabeticRandy) July 4, 2017

Today the Hart Swim family lost an incredible Alumni member. Collin's positive energy and spirit was cherished by all. Rest In Peace. ❤ pic.twitter.com/CLpsp2awKN — Hart Swim Team 2017 (@HartSwim2017) July 4, 2017

This is the last time I ever saw @thetankcollin. Collin, I love you, I'll miss you, and I know I will never forget you. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/8tKra2vf9s — Greg Borish (@hartborish) July 4, 2017

In disbelief and so hard to understand. My heart is heavy 💔 RIP Collin Gore…you will be missed❤️ pic.twitter.com/ywz0ULrZVh — Jessica (@JessicaaRosee3) July 4, 2017

I'm truly at a loss of words. You were one of my best friends since 1st grade. The world won't be the same without you Collin. R.I.P — Adam (@adamosowski1) July 4, 2017

I'm so sorry that this happened to you. No one was more worthy to wear the H than you. Rest easy brother. Till I see you again, my friend. pic.twitter.com/OfCyMkIEFR — Fuji-eye (@jasonfujii) July 4, 2017

This doesn't seem real. Rest In Peace my dude. I love you man💖 pic.twitter.com/uVz4ovf0dN — Emilio Santoyo (@EMILI0_SANTOYO) July 4, 2017

I can't believe this is real. Collin I love you so much bro. You're such a funny, awesome guy and I'm so glad that we were close. Rest easy💔 pic.twitter.com/G2z4N7A3YH — John (@john__campbell3) July 4, 2017

This boy was like a brother of mine, to think that he is gone now just breaks my heart. You had so much ahead of you. I love you Collin pic.twitter.com/gUtrgvxRjP — Tyler Goeckeritz (@Tyler_Gogurtz) July 4, 2017

Nobody I knew could walk into a room and make everyone smile quite like you could Collin. RIP, to a friend, and a truly good person. pic.twitter.com/k4bJnkKTj8 — SamBurky (@SamBurky) July 4, 2017

Collin was easily one of the funniest, most uplifting and encouraging person I knew, just an all around positive guy. Rest easy my friend🙏🏼 — shane (@ShoonTmas) July 4, 2017

Can't believe you're gone so soon. I love you man. May you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/FNo9dA4D7W — Eisenhower (@theeddieike) July 4, 2017

We miss you already Collin. You lived every day to the fullest and your life was cut short. Until we meet again, love you buddy #onehart — The Tribe (@TheTribeHHS) July 4, 2017

This is unreal. You're such a funny and overall great guy with big things ahead of you. I love you bro, Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/BUGEIgssL2 — Nelson (@nelsoncampbell_) July 4, 2017

Ok I feel like my last tweet just wasn't enough… pic.twitter.com/vC4eFUcW06 — Ethan Wellins (@ethan_wellins) July 4, 2017

Collin Gore was one of the best friends anyone could have. He was going to do amazing things in his life. Rest in peace Collin Gore ❤ — the S.Q.U.I.R.R.E.L (@roboturtle99) July 4, 2017

No words can describe how amazing and genuine you are, or how much you are loved. RIP Collin Gore you could put a smile on anyone's face. pic.twitter.com/NmQurUEEO1 — Maxx James (@sliferdude42) July 4, 2017