MLB Report: Shields, Britton ready to contribute

It’s all about returns lately when it comes to Santa Clarita Valley products in Major League Baseball.

In June, Hart High graduate James Shields returned off the disabled list for the Chicago White Sox.

Former Canyon High player Zach Britton plans to make the same move today for the Baltimore Orioles.

Hart grad Mike Montgomery is back in a starting rotation.

Other area alums are simply looking to return to form. Here’s a rundown:

Trevor Bauer (Cleveland Indians, Hart High grad)

Bauer had an improved month of June. After posting ERA’s north of five in April and May, the Hart High grad came back with a 3.82 mark in June. He went 2-2 in June, beating the Twins and the Rangers and losing to the Rockies and those same Twins.

In 87 2/3 innings this year, Bauer has struck out 96.

Zach Britton (Baltimore Orioles, former Canyon High player)

MLB.com reported Tuesday that Britton will be activated from the disabled list for the series finale against the Brewers today.

The report said Britton finished his rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Frederick on Monday without any pain, readying him to come off the 60-day disabled list.

Britton has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a left forearm strain, according to MLB.com.

Tommy Milone (New York Mets, Saugus High grad)

The Mets transferred Milone, who’s suffering from a left knee sprain, from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on June 22.

The Mets claimed Milone off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7, and the lefty went 0-2 in three starts with a 10.50 ERA before the injury.

Mike Montgomery (Chicago Cubs, Hart High grad)

Since moving from the Cubs’ bullpen into their starting rotation in early June, Montgomery has gone 1-2 in five starts with a 3.62 ERA.

His best outing came in a win against San Diego on June 20 when he held the Padres to three hits and no runs over six innings. Conversely, the Cincinnati Reds got to him for four runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings on June 30.

The Reds won 5-0.

Montgomery is scheduled to make his next start on Thursday against the Brewers

James Shields (Chicago White Sox, Hart High grad)

Since the White Sox activated Shields from the 10-day disabled list on June 18, the righty has gone 1-1 in four starts. In that span, he’s allowed 17 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings.

On Tuesday, he allowed six earned on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics. He won’t start again until after the All-Star break.

Pat Valaika (Colorado Rockies, Hart High grad)

Valaika was great in April (.357 batting average), but May and June weren’t as kind.

As a result, his batting average sits at .226. However, he did go 1-for-1 against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.