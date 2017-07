No better way to start off The 4th then running with good friends!! โ€ขโ€ขโ€ข #SantaClaritaIndependenceDayClassic #5k #10k #run #4thofjuly #merica #gritocr #primalplaygroundfitness

A post shared by Primal Playground Fitness (@primal_playground_fitness) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:52am PDT