Thousands celebrate America’s independence in Santa Clarita parade

Valerie Weld spent the entirety of the Fourth of July parade in Old Town Newhall on her feet, waving an American flag and wishing participants on all of the floats a happy Independence Day.

She was excited to see each and every person walk down Main Street, but she had to hold back tears when first responders drove by in their vehicles with sirens blaring.

Five months ago, her husband died. The important role that emergency personnel had played was still fresh.

“The first responders are the people that give us hope,” she said.

Thousands of others cheered along with Weld as people and vehicles filled the road in this year’s parade themed The Emblems of the Land I Love: Celebrating America’s Independence.

Since 1932, thousands of spectators have viewed the parade. This year, 94 entries of floats, cars, bands and groups entered the march.

Tina Ricard brought her children out for the Independence Day celebration and was excited to finally feel a sense of community.

“During this time, there has been a lot of turmoil in our country,” Ricard said. “This means we are coming together, celebrating our differences and how far we’ve come. “

For Robert Bean, the celebration makes Santa Clarita feel a bit like a small town.

“The kids are the ones that drag us out every year,” he said. “There is a hometown feel to everything. Something like the Fourth of July can bring out Santa Clarita to celebrate something that is bigger than all of us.