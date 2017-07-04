Thousands celebrate America’s independence in Santa Clarita parade

Samie Gebers

Valerie Weld spent the entirety of the Fourth of July parade in Old Town Newhall on her feet, waving an American flag and wishing participants on all of the floats a happy Independence Day.

She was excited to see each and every person walk down Main Street, but she had to hold back tears when first responders drove by in their vehicles with sirens blaring.

Five months ago, her husband died. The important role that emergency personnel had played was still fresh.

“The first responders are the people that give us hope,” she said.

Valerie Weld cheers on parade participants on the floats during the Fourth of July parade on Main Street in Newhall on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Thousands of others cheered along with Weld as people and vehicles filled the road in this year’s parade themed The Emblems of the Land I Love: Celebrating America’s Independence.

Since 1932, thousands of spectators have viewed the parade. This year, 94 entries of floats, cars, bands and groups entered the march.

Tina Ricard brought her children out for the Independence Day celebration and was excited to finally feel a sense of community.

“During this time, there has been a lot of turmoil in our country,” Ricard said. “This means we are coming together, celebrating our differences and how far we’ve come. “

For Robert Bean, the celebration makes Santa Clarita feel a bit like a small town.

“The kids are the ones that drag us out every year,” he said. “There is a hometown feel to everything. Something like the Fourth of July can bring out Santa Clarita to celebrate something that is bigger than all of us.

Savannah Burrows, 16, aperforms an original song during the Fourth of July Parade on Main Street in Newhall on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Robert Miranda sits and waves his American flag on Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Cutie Pie, a chi hua hua mix, sports a Fourth of July hat during the Fourth of July parade on Main Street in Newhall on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Law enforcement officials ride past spectators on Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
Jaden, 2, and Amber Smith cheer as the Fire Department drives past them on Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
From left to right, Luca Himes, 2, and Ryan Himes, 3, wave flags as floats go by on Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
William S. Hart District marching band students walk the parade route on Main Street in Newhall on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal
The SCV Chinsese School marches fown Main Street in Newhall during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Samie Gebers

Samie Gebers is currently studying broadcast journalism at College of the Canyons. She reports on the weekends as well as produces video content during the week.

