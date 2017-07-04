Youth Project benefit to feature comedy all stars

For one night only on August 16, comedienne Nikki Glaser, creator, executive producer, and star of the hit Comedy Central series “Not Safe w/Nikki Glaser” and “Last Comic Standing” winner, Rod Man will headline Comics For The Cause to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project.

The sixth annual event will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons and is presented by Curt Kravitz with Bay Equity Home Loans and Anita and Jim Lombardi with Federal Escrow.

Glaser’s show features some of comedy’s funniest voices as they joke, learn, and share their personal stories about sex, relationships, and other taboo topics. The series premiered in February 2016 and was also Comedy Central’s first series to be introduced and developed across multiple social platforms, including a companion Snapchat original series, “Quickie with Nikki.”

Previously, Nikki hosted the MTV late-night talk show “Nikki and Sara LIVE” and co-hosted the popular podcast “You Had To Be There.” She has also made appearances on Comedy Central’s “@midnight with Chris Hardwick,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and “The Roast of Rob Lowe.”

Her first one-hour standup special, “Perfect,” premiered on Comedy Central in April 2016. Her half hour Netflix special will premiere this year, and she will continue to tour as a headliner in theaters and clubs across the country.

Rod Man, best known as the winner of “Last Comic Standing Season 8,” has become an award-winning entertainer. He has performed at Caesar’s Palace, The Gibson Amphitheater, and The Apollo Theater. He is currently the host of his own YouTube shows “Time Out with Rod Man” and “That Good Funny.”

Rod Man is competing on the upcoming season of “Last Comic Standing” and has made many other television appearances, including “The Bad Boys of Comedy” for HBO, Martin Lawrence’s “First Amendment” for Starz, Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” for MTV, “One Mic Stand” for BET, “The Funny Spot” for TV One, and “The World Stands Up” for BBC America. He also co-hosted a morning drive-time show in Los Angeles on Stevie Wonder-owned KJLH Radio 102.3 FM.

Rod Man is also an actor and writer, known for his roles in “Funny People” (2009) with Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen, “The Big Black Comedy Show, Vol. 2” (2005), and “The Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show” (2013).

Tickets for Comics For The Cause are on sale now at HelpNotHassle.org

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project is celebrating 17 years of successfully providing free services to teens in the Santa Clarita Valley. Since their doors opened in 2000, the Youth Project has assisted more than 34,000 local families, including 29,000 youth and 5,500 adults.

In 2015/2016, with services on six high schools and seven junior high campuses, the SCV Youth Project provided more than 8,000 hours of service to young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley with serious life challenges, including depression, suicide, grief/loss, peer pressure, bullying and drug/alcohol abuse.

Other sponsors of the event are:

Headliner Sponsor: Kathy Watterson of Re/Max Santa Clarita and Valencia

Opening Act Sponsor: QM Design Group

Side Show Sponsors: Tom Hough CPA, Nancy Starczyk of Realty Executives, Mindful Bliss Ayurveda

Media Sponsors: The Signal, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, KHTS Hometown Station, InsideSCV, SCVTV

VIP Party: Mixes with DJ Ty, Sonja Randall from Smokin’ Bar-B-Quties, Toffee Dejour, Eighth & Rail