Accidental shooting leads to hospital trip

1 min ago
Gina Ender
Sheriff's deputies respond to an accidental shooting on July 5, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department deputies were on scene to respond to a call that someone was shot in Fair Oaks Ranch Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting, which took place on the 27200 block of Cross Gate Court near Bentley Manor Place, was an accident and there will not be any further investigation, according to Sgt. Chris Maurizi.

“There is no crime, no suspect, no investigation,” Maurizi said.

The person injured was then taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Captain Brad Evans said.

“It looked like it was a minor injury,” Evans said.

Gina Ender

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

