Heat wave to hit Southern California Thursday

Temperatures are expected to reach record highs on Saturday and Sunday throughout Southern California as a heat wave moves through the area this week.

Five day forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) predict record breaking temperatures to near or exceed records set decades ago in Southern California.

In Lancaster and Palmdale, temperatures are expected to near records set in 1989 and 2008 at more than 100 degrees each day.

Records are expected to be broken near LAX with temperatures reaching 86 degrees on Friday which will beat a record set in 1992.

In Santa Clarita, temperatures are forecasted to be sunny and hot throughout the weekend with highs of more than 100 degrees each day.

On Thursday, the area will experience a high of 103 and a low of 75 degrees with west southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour (mph) and gusts of up to 15 mph.

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 109 degrees and low around 75 degrees, with north northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday is expected to be the last day of excessive heat with a high of 107 degrees before temperatures drop below 100 degrees Sunday.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday and Saturday, and the NWS issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the area from Thursday morning to Saturday evening.

“Temperatures will climb each day this week and become more uncomfortable from Thursday through Sunday for many valleys and mountains of southwest California, including the foothills of the south Santa Barbara coast,” the NWS said.

In addition to the increased temperatures, the NWS predicts that there will also be added humidity during the heat wave, making it harder for areas to cool off at night.

“It is still too early to predict just how long this heat wave will last; however, mountains and deserts will remain well above normal through Sunday and possibly into early next week,” the NWS said.

The high temperatures are also expected to create an elevated fire danger and potentially cause dangerous situations for heat illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the NWS said. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

Additional precautions include rescheduling strenuous activity to early morning or evening, wearing light-weight and loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water and knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The NWS also advised individuals to not leave pets or people in enclosed vehicles, even for a short amount of time.

“Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” the NWS said.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_