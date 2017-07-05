New helicopter dip site to help crews fight fires faster in Santa Clarita

1 hour ago
Austin Dave

It’s the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s latest tool to help save lives and property in Santa Clarita during wildfire season. This is a 9,000 gallon dipsite often used to fill water dropping helicopters in mid-air.

Los Angeles County fire personnel prepare to fill a small water tank with 9,000 gallons of water for helicopters to use during brush fires at the Castaic Lake Water Agency on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Los Angeles County fire personnel use a crane to lower and move upright a 9,000 gallon water tank for helicopters to use during brush fires as they pick up water at the Castaic Lake Water Agency on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Castaic Lake Water Agency employees and Los Angeles County Fire personnel use bottled water to “christen” a 9,000 gallon water tank placed on the agency’s property on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The tank will be for the fire department’s helicopters to use to fill up with water in the event of a brush fire. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

