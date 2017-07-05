Rock Out at Summer Concerts in the Park

School is out and the calendar has flipped to July. You know what that means…Concerts in the Park are back! The City of Santa Clarita’s FREE Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, are some of our most attended events and create an unrivaled atmosphere that you won’t want to miss. Every Saturday at 7 p.m., from July 8 through August 26, I invite you to join me at Central Park for irresistible food and some of the best music and performers you will find anywhere.

If you haven’t been to Concerts in the Park, you don’t want to miss out. There is nothing quite like watching the sun go down over Central Park while you’re rocking out to your favorite music. The laid back atmosphere is perfect for an evening with the family or if you and your friends want a fun night out.

There are a number of ways to get to Central Park and back home so you don’t need to worry about transportation. Parking spaces do fill up quickly so be sure to arrive early if you plan on driving. Routes 4 and 14 have fixed bus route service with a stop at the main park entrance and you can bring your bicycle with you to cycle home after the event. Our Bike Valet service is available at Central Park as well, courtesy of the SCV Bike Coalition. You can also make reservations for Dial-A-Ride for a convenient and inexpensive way to get to and from the show.

I am thrilled that Queen Nation will open the summer this Saturday, as many critics claim this group is the best Queen re-creation in the world. On July 15, Kalimba, The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire, will transport us back to the 70s with the Earth, Wind and Fire songs that defined a generation.

The David Lee Roth era makes its return when The Atomic Punks come to town on July 22. The band has performed across the country and brings back the spirit of Van Halen’s early days. Country fans will want to mark July 29 on their calendar when Savannah Burrows and Double Wide supply the tunes. Burrows is a Santa Clarita native that plays her original songs and was the winner of the 2016 KHTS Country Showdown. Double Wide is a rockin’ country western band that plays hits from Toby Keith, Garth Brooks and many more.

As we flip the page and enter August, Savor will pay homage to Latin-Rock legend Santana on Saturday, August 5. Close your eyes during classics such as “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Como Va” and you will swear that Santana himself has his guitar in hand at Central Park. The month rolls on with The PettyBreakers bringing an authentic Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers atmosphere on August 12. Be sure to claim your spot at the park early because this one is going to be packed.

The music of SoCal comes to the forefront on August 19 when 40 oz. to Freedom performs their tribute to Sublime. The band recreates the iconic sound with amazing guitar riffs and heavy vocals. The last performance of the summer will take place on August 26 and will truly give us reason to all “come together” one final time. The Sun Kings channel the legendary Fab Four and are known as one of the best tributes to The Beatles anywhere.

Be sure to bring your friends and family out to Central Park every week to take advantage of these concerts under the stars. Bring chairs and blankets to stake out your spot and relax through the night to the jams that have defined the last 50 years. I’ll see you there!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.