Ryan Meyer Awarded Eagle Scout Rank

Ryan Meyer and Assemblyman Dante Acosta. Courtesy photo

By Steve Meyer, Newhall Community Contributor

 

Our son Ryan just achieved the coveted Eagle Scout rank on May 10. He’s with Troop 228 out of St. Kateri Tekakwitha in Santa Clarita.

A Court of Honor award ceremony was held at our home in Newhall. State Assemblyman Dante Acosta was in town and stopped by to present Ryan with a certificate from the State.

Ryan is 16 years old and is a member of OLPH parish, which is where he did his Eagle project. He’s also a member of the youth choir and a peer leader for the Confirmation program at OLPH.

