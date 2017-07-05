Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Fall 2017 Semester

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join the fall 2017 semester. Holiday repertoire includes fun and favorite songs and carols of Christmas and Hanukkah.

Kickoff rehearsal is Friday, August 18, continuing for 12 Fridays (and 2 Thursdays, due to Labor Day & Thanksgiving holiday weekends). 4-5:30 p.m. (plus half-hour sectional rehearsals TBD). The 15-week semester climaxes with a free public concert on Friday, December 1.

Rehearsals and concert are at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road in Newhall. A modest semester “tuition” helps cover costs; introductory rehearsal is free.

For more details, contact conductor Cheri Walters at 661-347-3221, cheri.walters@gmail.com.

OR Roberta Kessler at 818-291-6548, rkessler@accoes.com.