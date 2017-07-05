University News

Benedictine College Announces 2017 Spring Graduates

Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas, recognizes the largest graduating class in 159 years on May 31, 2017. Dakota Prochnow of Santa Clarita, received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance.

For more information, visit www.benedictine.edu

University of Scranton Announces 2017 Spring Graduates

The following student was among the more than 600 master’s and doctoral degrees at its graduate commencement ceremony on May 27, in the Byron Recreation Complex in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Kristin Nicole Coblentz of Valencia, received a Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare management and information management.

For more information, visit www.scranton.edu

Local Residents Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The following local residents were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the Nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Annette Gomez of Valencia, was initiated at University of Southern California and Brigitta Benitez of Santa Clarita, California State University, Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.phikappaphi.org

Miami University Acknowledges Three Local Residents

Lauren Anderson of Valencia, has earned a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health majoring in Public Health at the commencement exercises held on May 13. She was additionally named to the President’s list, which recognizes academic excellence.

Anderson, a softball player became one of eight on the team to be named to the Academic All-Mid-American-Conference team. This honor is for student-athletes who maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. Also receiving degrees were:

Jake Lopez of Valencia. Lopez received a Bachelor of Science in Business majoring in Finance and Carly Mortensen of Valencia, who received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health majoring in Public Health.

For more information, visit www.MiamiOH.edu

The University of Hartford Announces Spring 2017 Graduates

The following student graduated from the University of Hartford, in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 21. Cara Rashkin of Canyon Country, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in music theatre.

For more information, visit www.hartford.edu