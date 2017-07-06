Castaic RV facility on agenda for Department of Regional Planning

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will allow the public to give their insight into plans for an RV storage facility in Castaic at their meeting Tuesday.

Castaic All Locked Up, an outdoor recreational vehicle storage facility, would set up shop on Castaic Road, northwest of the intersection of Lake Hughes Road.

This facility would be able to store about 100 RVs of varied sizes.

Anthony Curzi, who is the planner on the project, said he has not heard any negative feedback from community members about the project after notices were published.

The planner touted the landscape of the facility, saying this project far exceeds the minimum requirement of square footage for landscaping.

“It meets the aesthetic standards,” Curzi said of the project.

Castaic All Locked Up requires a conditional use permit because it is within 500 feet of a residential area. Currently, the area is an empty parking lot.

This facility is located down the street from All Locked Up’s current facility, which includes both indoor and outdoor storage.

According to All Locked Up Manager Donna Gilder, the company already has people on the waitlist for the new facility.

“It’s cool,” Gilder said. “I’m always looking forward to it. People are excited.”

If all goes according to planned, All Locked Up hopes to open the new RV storage facility in September.