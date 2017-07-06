Residents up in arms over Canyon Country solar panel project

You can see the panels from Soledad Canyon Road and now a community only feet away from them want answers as to why they didn’t get a chance to weigh in on the project. Austin Dave reports.
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
