Small brush fire breaks out near northbound 14 freeway

Fire crews quickly gained control of a small brush fire that broke out on the northbound 14 freeway north of Escondido Canyon Road Thursday afternoon.

The fifth fire of the day, the “Escondido Fire” was reported at 12:15 p.m. in a 20 by 20 spot to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.

The Escondido Fire included two small fires, with one spot north of Escondido Canyon Road and another a quarter mile down the freeway.

“There was another spot a quarter-mile north of the first one, but they considered it the same incident,” Medina said.

Forward progress of the fire stopped at 12:49 p.m. No structures were threatened during the fire.

It is unknown if the Escondido Fire was related to the four earlier brush fires along the 14 freeway, from Agua Dulce to south of Newhall, dubbed the Newhall Incident. An arsonist is suspected of igniting all four earlier fires.

