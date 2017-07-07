Gang shooting in Newhall sends one to hospital with chest wound

One man was rushed to the hospital with a “grazing” gun shot wound shortly after midnight last night following a gang shooting in Newhall.

The shooting happened on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Friday.

“This was a gang shooting around midnight,” he said. “One man went to Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital with a grazing chest wound.”

The identity and age of the shooting victim was not disclosed.

“It appears they were out of their cars and walking along the street when one pulled a gun,” Hahnlein said.

