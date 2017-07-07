Hope binds what’s left of missing man’s family

The hope that Will Cierzan, missing since late January, is still alive is what carries members of his family – shattered though it’s become – through each day, his sister says.

“Linda (Will’s wife) believes that Will is still out there,” Cierzan’s sister, Andrea Peck told The Signal Friday.

“We want to keep that hope going,” she said. “We hold out hope that someone saw something that would help. That’s the hope we hold out for.”

William John Cierzan, 58, who worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain, had been reportedly watching golf on TV with his nephew at 1:30 p.m. that day inside his home on Cuatro Milpas Street, near Seco Canyon Road.

After the nephew left the home, Cierzan began making dinner, Peck told The Signal shortly after the disappearance.

“His wife called him between 3:30 and 4 p.m. and he said ‘I’m putting dinner on’ and he was in great spirits,” she said.

At 5 p.m., the wife called again and he said the chicken was cooked.

But, two hours later, Cierzan’s wife, arrived home and found the chicken cooked, with the oven turned off.

Her husband’s wallet, keys, and coat were in the house, with credit cards and money in the wallet. The family dog was in the house.

But, there was no sign of Cierzan. That was 164 days ago, and there’s been no sign of him since then.

In just over a week, Will Cierzan will have been missing for half a year.

BLOOD EVIDENCE

Det. Ralph Hernandez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau two months ago revealed blood evidence collected inside the Cierzan house revealed that the blood belonged to Will Cierzan.

“The blood stains found in the home came back to Will,” he said at the time. “And, we also found his blood at a location outside of his home.”

Hernandez did not disclose where the blood found “outside of his home” had been found.

“The evidence indicates that an assault did occur,” Hernandez said.

This month, Hernandez told The Signal he and his team are working diligently, pursuing every lead that comes their way – and, as Peck revealed Friday, there have been leads to chase.

Since the reward for information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for Cierzan’s disappearance doubled to $20,000 from the initial $10,000 posted by the City of Santa Clarita, clues have found their way to Det. Hernandez.

“Det. Hernandez told us he had gotten some leads and that he’s been following up on them,” Peck said.

“He is actually keeping this thing alive,” she said.

PERSON OF INTEREST

Hernandez said he would prefer to have more contact with the last person to see Will Cierzan alive – the nephew, Daniel Cierzan.

“We only have a person of interest and that is Daniel Cierzan,” Hernandez told The Signal in May.

The ordeal over Will Cierzan’s bizarre disappearance has cut a profound rift inside the Cierzan family.

“I didn’t lose just one brother,” Peck said Friday. “I’ve lost another brother and a nephew.”

According to Peck, “Danny” and his father “Chuck” have not been communicating with the family.”

“Chuck and Danny have distanced themselves from Will’s immediate family,” she said in May. “They’ve not been part of any search for Will.”

Peck said her brother Chuck – Charles Cierzan – had apparently changed his phone number because the number she had no longer works.

“We feel a tremendous loss as a family,” Peck said Friday.

Weekend searches for the missing man still go on, she added, and they are expected to continue as long as there’s hope that he’s alive.

