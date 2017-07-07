Record heat strikes Southern California

On Friday it was hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk or bake cookies in a car.

The heat wave brought 111-degree weather and an excessive heat warning to the Santa Clarita Valley that is expected to continue into Saturday.

“There is a very high pressure area that has strengthened and moved over us and is expected to stay here Friday and Saturday,” said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service (NWS). “With that we’re looking at a lot of records across the area from the coast to the inland, and for many areas including Lancaster and Palmdale.”

Santa Clarita residents attempted to escape the heat by visiting the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.

Children and adults waded in pools, jumped off diving boards, slid down waterslides and stood under streams of water near the play equipment during a busy afternoon at the aquatic center.

By early Friday afternoon, records were already broken in Woodland Hills and Burbank that were previously set in 2006.

Saturday’s weather is also expected to break a record set more than a century ago in Downtown Los Angeles. The area is expected to hit 96 degrees Saturday, breaking the record of 95 degrees set in 1886.

The excessive heat warning will remain in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley until 9 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re doing our heat warning differently and with that we’re looking at the overnight lows and they’re staying very high in the 70s and 80s in the foothills,” Seto said. “You don’t get much break in the heat.”

Some relief is expected to his the area Sunday when the high pressure system moves to east and cooling trends continue into Thursday, according to Seto.

Monsoonal moisture might create showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts Sunday or Monday and could bring some clouds to the valley.

During the hottest days of the heat wave, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encouraged residents to visit cooling centers, stay hydrated, avoid outdoors during peak hours and check on neighbors.

“Extreme heat such as this is not just an inconvenience, it can be dangerous and even deadly, but we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Interim Health Officer for Los Angeles County in a statement.

Residents should also never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in homes with no air conditions or in vehicles, even if the windows are “cracked” or open.

Tips for those who must work or exercise outdoors:

Ensure that cool drinking water is available.

Drink water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks often; do not wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.

Avoid drinking extremely cold water as this is more likely to cause cramps.

Allow athletes or outdoor workers to take frequent rests.

Pay attention to signs of dehydration which include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps, and increased thirst. Individuals with these symptoms should be moved to a cooler, shaded place, and given water or sport drinks. More severe signs of heat- related illness may include diminished judgment, disorientation, pale and clammy skin, a rapid and weak pulse, and/or fast and shallow breathing.

Coaches, teachers, and employers should seek immediate medical attention for those exhibiting signs of heat-related illness.

Avoid unnecessary exertion, such as vigorous exercise during peak sun hours, if you are outside or in a non-air conditioned building.

