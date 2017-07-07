How do you warm up before a round of golf?

Every player seems to have their own routine, and there is no absolute right or wrong way to warm up.

However, I do believe that you should warm up in a way that best represents the type of player you are.

Every golf professional recognizes the “dew sweepers” at their golf course.

These are the groups that generally get out as the sun is coming up, and the dew is still on the grass.

These groups typically play fast. As a “dew sweeper,” you don’t have much time to warm up. My suggestion would be to make a few practice swings and hit a couple of drivers on the range.

Quick and simple.

Other players may take a different approach to warming up. If you tend to swing too fast, and rhythm is always a struggle, I would suggest warming up with some small chip shots and some putting.

Beginning with these smaller shots will allow for you to develop a slower and more fluid rhythm.

Once you develop this feel, you should then head to the practice range with the goal of maintaining the same rhythm in your full swing.

For those of you who are a bit more conventional, I would simply recommend that you head straight to the practice range, stretch a bit, and begin with some wedge shots.

Eventually you will work your way up to your driver, and you’ll be ready to start your round.

As you can see, there are several ways to warm up before a round of golf.

As I was watching a tournament a few weeks back, the network ran a short clip on the warm up routine of Rickie Fowler.

It was very specific.

For example, he would begin with five 7-irons, followed by eight pitching wedges, and nine drivers. There were others in between, but you can see that your warm up routine should be specific to your game.

Recognize what your tendencies will be when you begin your round, and warm up in a manner to help kick start your round.

My last bit of advice is for everyone: relax, remember to breathe and keep smiling through it all.