Brush fire burns two acres early Saturday morning

A brush fire burned two acres in the early hours of Saturday morning near Canyon Country.

The fire was reported around 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of Whitewater Canyon Road and Oaks Spring Canyon Road. The fire was reported to burn on the east hillside in light grass with no wind.

“At no time did it say that any structures were threatened,” said Supervisor Cheryl Sims with the L.A. County Fire Department. “It was a first alarm brush assignment.”

For the first alarm, seven engines and one helicopter was called out to assist in extinguishing the fire.

It was knocked down at 3:02 a.m. and the incident was closed at 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.