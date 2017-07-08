Heat wave strikes the Santa Clarita Valley

Temperatures neared record highs Saturday afternoon throughout much of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The National Weather Service confirmed temperatures of 110 degrees at its Val Verde station, 107 degrees at the Saugus station in Central Park, and 109 degrees at the Newhall Pass station as of Saturday afternoon. This did not top the record of 112 degrees in Santa Clarita.

Meteorologist Curt Kaplan of the National Weather Service said that as of 2:41 p.m. Saturday afternoon, temperatures were not expected to exceed record highs.

The heat wave, however, has not been without incident.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department rescued a dog suffering from heat exhaustion from a hiking trail in Whitney Canyon around 2 p.m., according to the Department’s Twitter page.

Kaplan advises that if one must spend time outside, residents “take extra precautions,stay hydrated and wear light-colored clothing.”

“Never leave pets, kids, or the elderly in the car, even with the windows partially down,” he said.

The National Weather Service recommends calling 911 in the event of a heat related emergency.