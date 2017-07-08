Two men arrested for possession of firearms and drugs on Friday

Two people were arrested for possession of firearms and methamphetamine on Friday during two separate traffic stops conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Both men were convicted of prior felonies and therefore could not legally own any guns or ammunition.

Justin Vaccareillo, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop on Soledad Canyon Road on Friday.

“He was arrested for having a loaded shotgun (and) methamphetamine,” said Sgt. Michael Konecny with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He also had a cane sword and ammunition on him.

The other man, 33-year-old Gerardo Leon, was arrested during a separate traffic stop on Friday and charged with at least five crimes, including possession of a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 11.