Unhealthy air quality reported in SCV

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in East San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley, and for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains, South San Gabriel Valley and West San Gabriel Valley tomorrow, Saturday, July 8.

Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the San Gabriel Mountains, East San Gabriel Valley, South San Gabriel Valley, West San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Schools with children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.