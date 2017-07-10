Cher Gilmore: Government for those who can afford it

Supporters in bright green and opponents in various shades of red attended a meeting at Rancho Pico Junior High March 1 to voice their support or concerns about the proposed expansion at the Chiquita Canyon landfill for county commissioners who were to decide on the fate of the project. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

In her column “Proud to Be an American?” published Wednesday in The Signal, Laurel Taylor expressed my sentiments exactly regarding the recent Board of Supervisors hearing on expansion of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

For our supervisor, Kathryn Barger, to have prepared and printed her seven-page motion to accept the landfill expansion proposal – even before hearing a single word of testimony from constituents who had come from long distances on a work day to speak – demonstrates clearly the disregard she has for the non-corporate citizens of her district.

I was only surprised that the board was so obvious about its lack of concern for ordinary people (not to mention our ground water and environment), and that the decision was unanimous!

What exactly is the purpose of holding a public hearing on an issue if the decision has already been made? And why was the applicant (Chiquita Canyon Landfill) given four minutes to speak while those appealing were given three and constituents only one minute?

Was it because the supervisors didn’t want to take the time for a full, robust hearing because they’d already made a decision? The whole performance was a charade and an embarrassment for anyone who values our so-called democracy.

Until we get money out of politics, as this unfortunate and ill-conceived decision illustrates, I’m afraid we’ll get only what we can pay for.

Cher Gilmore
Newhall

  • Ron Bischof

    “Until we get money out of politics, as this unfortunate and ill-conceived decision illustrates, I’m afraid we’ll get only what we can pay for.”

    The ACLU disagrees, Ms. Gilmore. “Money in politics” is a common complaint when “activist” campaigns and crusades are lost.

    “We understand that the amount of money now being spent on political campaigns has created a growing skepticism in the integrity of our election system that raises serious concerns. We firmly believe, however, that the response to those concerns must be consistent with our constitutional commitment to freedom of speech and association. For that reason, the ACLU does not support campaign finance regulation premised on the notion that the answer to money in politics is to ban political speech.”

    “Some argue that campaign finance laws can be surgically drafted to protect legitimate political speech while restricting speech that leads to undue influence by wealthy special interests. Experience over the last 40 years has taught us that money always finds an outlet, and the endless search for loopholes simply creates the next target for new regulation. It also contributes to cynicism about our political process.

    Any rule that requires the government to determine what political speech is legitimate and how much political speech is appropriate is difficult to reconcile with the First Amendment. Our system of free expression is built on the premise that the people get to decide what speech they want to hear; it is not the role of the government to make that decision for them.”

    https://www.aclu.org/other/aclu-and-citizens-united

  • Tanya Hauser

    This is not a partisan issue. This non-leftist, who has unfortunately had to gain an understanding of both sides of this landfill expansion issue over the last three years, believes that the process and the public hearing were extremely deficient.

    • Ron Bischof

      I disagree, Ms. Hauser.

      Government regulation of speech, i.e., the euphemism of “getting money out of politics”, does have a history of partisanship.

      Your redirection to the landfill is a non sequitur to my specific comment and Brian’s reaction to it.

      • Tanya Hauser

        Ok.

        • Ron Bischof

          That wasn’t my take at all because he was addressing my free speech comment.

          However, no about you’ll agree that it’s primarily leftists that rail against the Citizens United decision because they advocate for government regulation of speech.

          Again, zip to do the the landfill and all about the “getting money out politics” euphemism.

          If you wish to discuss the landfill, which is your focus, I recommend you do so in another comment thread, Ms. Hauser.

  • Tanya Hauser

    Mesquite Regional Landfill, which is miles away from neighborhoods and businesses. It was built at a cost of $470 million and is sitting relatively empty. Takes $300,000/year to run it. The County doesn’t want to use it right now.

