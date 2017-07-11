Barry Hoelscher: SCV’s dangerous streets

My family moved from Porter Ranch to Valencia 18 months ago. While we like our neighbors and the neighborhood very much, one could write a book about the dangerous traffic conditions coupled with wild and thoughtless drivers.

The streets are dangerous. Where are the police? I have yet to see a traffic stop, and patrolling officers are seldom seen. There have been many letters to The Signal, but so what? Nothing appears to change.

Where is the city government? Are they blind to the situation? Just how many deaths, injuries and destroyed lives will it take to make significant, meaningful changes?

It is time for the police and city government to get moving and make our streets safe. Just do something. A starter: I suggest lowering speed limits, posting more speed limit signs, increase patrols and increase traffic fines.

Barry Hoelscher

Valencia