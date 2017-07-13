Casey McMichael: Leaders making moral decisions

To me, it says a lot when public leaders speak out against the “normal” flow of society. In the midst of everyone’s “rights,” it’s nice to see some of our political people standing up for what is good for the general public.

What I am referring to is the county Board of Supervisors saying “no” to pot stores. (June 8, 2017, article). Maybe I waited too long to say something, but I commend these people and our own Mayor Smyth for expressing their concerns against this issue.

They at least for now see the problems related to drugs in our cities and have done some research to make this stand. Now you liberals out there don’t get too upset with me. I’ve done some research in regards to the medical use of marijuana. I do see some benefits, but I take exception when it comes to the recreational use because there is no real regulations for it.

If there is, it’s very vague and not specific enough.

The more we as a society let drugs, crime, gangs, and moral issues degrade us, the more problems will seem to out-weigh the good in our culture. What we need is more people who think and make decisions based on a “moral code” and stick to it.

There is a moral code and absolute good moral standards found in the Bible. You don’t even have to be a Christian to apply them. In it you find “true freedom” that gives us all the boundaries we need in our lives.

Think about it. If we all take the time to “love others like we want to be loved,” we can make a difference in the world around us. That’s really saying a lot!

Casey McMichael

Santa Clarita