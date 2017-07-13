Robert R. Kessler: Bank of America imposes ‘discriminatory’ fee

Included in my monthly bank check report was the following message: “Starting August 15, 2017, if a personal check you wrote or issued through our Mobile or Online Bill Pay service is cashed at a Bank of America location by someone who is not a Bank of America customer, they may be charged an $8 Check Cashing fee.

“The non-Bank of America customer cashing your personal check at a B of A location will incur this fee if: the check is for more than $50 & they do not have a B of A checking, savings, or CD account, IRA, loan, credit card, mortgage, safe deposit box, Merrill Lynch or U.S. Trust relationship or a Merrill Edge or Merrill Lynch investment account.”

This will affect every child, senior, widow, immigrant, etc. who does not have a B of A account. In addition, all the direct wires to utility companies, mortgage companies, etc. will not pay an extra $8 without adding that on to their customer accounts.

Obviously this is to punish those who cannot afford the B of A checking and savings account, and to grow B of A business on the backs of people who are working hard just to pay their living expenses. This policy is discriminatory and unacceptable.

Please get the word out so people are not suddenly faced with $8 charges for no reason other than not being a B of A customer.

Robert R. Kessler

Saugus