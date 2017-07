There has been a recent of increase of car theft, break-ins and vandalism. My car was broken into last night and my BF’s this morning.

I hear car alarms going off at all hours of the night and have seen a lot of broken glass from smashed car windows. This activity is taking place in particular on 9th and Chestnut in Newhall.

The crime seems to have peaked and I believe it is important to inform residents in order to increase neighborhood watch and lower crime rates.

Edda Manriquez

Newhall