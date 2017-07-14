Gene Dorio: On health care sanity

In order to achieve reliable and affordable health care in our country, “this issue requires great study, work, and open discussion” as pointed out by Mr. Horton. But legislators are influenced by special interest lobbyists, and those voices are heard far above the needs of the American people.

Once elected, the first goal of politicians is to be re-elected to office. So they must augment campaign coffers with those who might ultimately influence their vote. Then, they must go lockstep and be muzzled by their powerful political party to receive backing.

Whether you are on the left or right won’t matter as money and influence dictate how our representatives vote. Without appropriate health care, we as a nation will not be able to compete in the world marketplace. This is what we must tell our children and grandchildren when we do not sit down and fix this broken system.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D.

Saugus