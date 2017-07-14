Gene Dorio: On health care sanity

In order to achieve reliable and affordable health care in our country, “this issue requires great study, work, and open discussion” as pointed out by Mr. Horton. But legislators are influenced by special interest lobbyists, and those voices are heard far above the needs of the American people.

Once elected, the first goal of politicians is to be re-elected to office. So they must augment campaign coffers with those who might ultimately influence their vote. Then, they must go lockstep and be muzzled by their powerful political party to receive backing.

Whether you are on the left or right won’t matter as money and influence dictate how our representatives vote. Without appropriate health care, we as a nation will not be able to compete in the world marketplace. This is what we must tell our children and grandchildren when we do not sit down and fix this broken system.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D.
Saugus

  • Brian Baker

    How about we actually try some real free-market health care for a change? For years I’ve promoted three steps to reforming the system:

    1. Eliminate the artificial barriers to interstate competition for health care and insurance products. Let
    real competition begin.

    2. Streamline the FDA approval process, which will significantly lower the cost of bringing new meds and procedures to market.

    3. Reform the medical tort system, which will lessen the costs involved in, and perceived need for, practicing “defensive medicine”.

    Let’s do those three things, see how well they work, and only then see what else might be done to improve things.

    Far too many people in this country seem to be stuck on the idea that the only “solution” seems to lie along the path of government involvement. Nothing could be furtherfrom the truth. In fact, if one simply examines the historical record, the more government has gotten involved in the subject, the worse the results have become.

    It’s time to stop acting like a bunch of lemmings running off a cliff, and start applying some God-given common sense, not to mention actual constitutional principles.

  • lois eisenberg

    “On health care sanity”
    How can there be health care sanity when you have a group of spineless
    Politicians playing havoc with a Healthcare bill that is so damaging ?????

