Albert Bigelow: It’s all in how you look at it

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 23 hours ago

Protestors drop to the floor outside Congressman Steve Knight's office on Feb. 23 after they were unable to meet with anyone from his office about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Regarding Caforio’s OpEd piece in Wednesday’s Signal – Boy, it is really easy to use “facts” to suit one’s purpose! To begin with, Bryon may want to revisit the process for a bill to become law before attacking it. Unfortunately, the “facts” cited may only apply to the House version.

Remind Bryan that the Senate has not yet passed its version.

Only then does it go to the president for signing.

On one count Bryan is right. Washington is in a head-long sprint off a health care cliff. The real cliff is the ACA. Now, before jumping to guesses about what a final bill might look like for Medicaid, let’s look at what Steve Knight’s party is doing.

Fact: Medicare spending this fiscal year is $389 billion. Under the House bill it would grow to $469 billion by 2027.

However, Medicaid is already a fiscal ruin. Those states that opted for federal help got 100 percent of the costs covered. Even when it reduces to 90 percent, there’s little incentive to control costs.

Lastly, Bryan insists that Trumpcare will eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood. When and if a final bill is passed, it will likely just eliminate abortion funding. The answer to fixing ACA is for the Democrats (are you listening, Sen. Schumer?) to participate in the process instead of impeding it.

Caforio’s OpEd piece reminds me of the Democrats picture of Paul Ryan pushing a baby carriage over a cliff.

Albert Bigelow
Valencia

  • lois eisenberg

    “The answer to fixing ACA is for the Democrats (are you listening, Sen. Schumer?) to participate in the process instead of impeding it.”
    If the Democrat’s were included in the behind secret doors in the first place this horrific Healthcare debacle would of been different.

    • Brian Richards

      Yes, with their track record of success, lets include the Dems. I’m sure nothing will get messed up.

  • Ron Bischof

    Hillarycare?

  • Steve Lunetta

    Its very unfortunate that carpet-bagger Cafario is using this issue to try and bludgeon Steve out of office. Just at a time when we could use thoughtful and reasoned approaches, Cafario tries to scream “murder!” Bryon or Brian or Breeana or whatever you call yourself these days: why don’t you put up your plan and ideas? We are waiting….

