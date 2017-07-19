Transients headed to court on assault charges

By Jim Holt

Last update: 21 hours ago

Two transients are on their way to court, each accused of violent acts allegedly committed this past weekend.

Kevin Gunnison, described by local sheriff’s deputies as a 31-year-old transient based in Valencia, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

“Deputies arrested suspect Kevin Gunnison for an Assault that took place on July 13, 2017 in a parking lot on the 16600 block of Soledad Canyon Road,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

“The victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal/physical altercation after the suspect got angered because the victim took his picture,” she said.

“As the victim was walking away, the suspect ran up behind him and punched him on the face causing the victim to fall down. Afterward, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife, he left the scene in a vehicle,” Miller said.

Deputies located the suspect at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

In a separate and unrelated incident, deputies arrested on a homeless woman on her 53rd birthday on suspicion of assault with caustic chemicals, a felony.

“On Saturday, July 15, 2017, around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the 24100 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall regarding a suspicious person call,” Miller said.

“It was reported that a female transient was yelling at pedestrians.

“When deputies approached the woman at the location, she became very irate, raised an aerosol can of an unknown substance and threatened to spray the deputy in the face,” Miller said.

Susan Riley, described as an unemployed transient based in Newhall, was arrested on suspicion of assault with caustic chemicals.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt