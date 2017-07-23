Skaters hit the ramps at Santa Clarita Skate Park

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 16 hours ago

Rudy Ibarra, 16, does a board-slide at the Santa Clarita Skate Park on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Skaters laughed as they kick flipped off stairs and did board-slides down rails on Saturday at the Santa Clarita Skate Park. The ramps were packed over the weekend as teenagers and adults alike took advantage of the beautiful weather and blue skies.

 

Willie Willis, 32, does a flip trick at the Santa Clarita Skate Park on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Oscar Torres, 14, catches air while riding his skateboard at the Santa Clarita Skatepark on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Steven Vasquez, 9,  jumps off a large set of stairs at the Santa Clarita Skate Park on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

  • Sean Kelly

    Im confused… this is not news….the SCV park gets skated by tons of people everyday and has been since the day it opened about 8 years ago. Whats your next news story? something like “Lots of people go to the mall on the weekend….to buy stuff” gimmie a break. and btw…that young kid ollied a massive set of stairs and you only show 3 in the photo? You realize that gives no context to the size of the physical feat being accomplished…and most people who dont frequent the skatepark dont realize is that there’s about 10 feet of drop cropped out of the bottom of that picture….Why would you do him like that? You owe Steven Vasquez an apology….he worked way harder than you visually gave him credit for. Sincerely, someone who enjoys skateboarding, photography, and NEWS!!!!! not a recap of your 1st trip to our skatepark over the weekend……I went to the movies this weekend….See? You dont care…..that goes both ways. The signal has never been a great news source but this is starting to get pathetic. ..Shout out to the Homie WIlly Will killin it haha

