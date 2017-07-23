Skaters laughed as they kick flipped off stairs and did board-slides down rails on Saturday at the Santa Clarita Skate Park. The ramps were packed over the weekend as teenagers and adults alike took advantage of the beautiful weather and blue skies.
Skaters hit the ramps at Santa Clarita Skate Park
