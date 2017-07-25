Arnold Mann: The party of the people

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 12 hours ago

An unbiased and unfettered media is the backbone of a strong democratic nation. They are the experts who spend every waking hour covering the news and uncovering the sordid dealings of untrustworthy businessmen and politicians of both parties so that we, the people, can ultimately see the truth.

What will it take for the millions of disgruntled Americans to understand that the Democratic Party is the party of the people? The party that looks after the health and welfare of us all.

Wake up, America, and come to your senses before it is too late.

Arnold Mann

Valencia