Arnold Mann: The party of the people

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 12 hours ago

People take pictures of the candidates that were present at the Democratic Party Headquarters on Lyons Avenue in Oct. 2016. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

An unbiased and unfettered media is the backbone of a strong democratic nation. They are the experts who spend every waking hour covering the news and uncovering the sordid dealings of untrustworthy businessmen and politicians of both parties so that we, the people, can ultimately see the truth.

What will it take for the millions of disgruntled Americans to understand that the Democratic Party is the party of the people? The party that looks after the health and welfare of us all.

Wake up, America, and come to your senses before it is too late.

Arnold Mann
Valencia

  • Brian Baker

    Uh huh. Well, it looks like “the people” disagree with you, seeing as how they’ve given the GOP the presidency, both chambers of Congress, most of the governorships, and most of the state legislatures across the country.

    Bummer, isn’t it?

    • lois eisenberg

      The deplorable’ s have given the GOP the presidency, both chambers of Congress.
      That is the BUMMER ***

    • lois eisenberg

      “Every REASONABLE American is much more worried about the unraveling mental and emotional capacity of the child running our country.”

  • lois eisenberg

    “The party of the people”
    Gary your LTE gets an A+ grade ****
    I LOVED IT *****

  • lois eisenberg

    Does anyone else see the irony? McCain receives medical care from the government insurance policy his party wants to destroy for 20+ Million people. The hypocrisy is deafening.”
    This is a big BUMMER**

  • Ron Bischof

    I don’t trust any “Party” to look after “the health and welfare of us all.”

    That’s my responsibility. And it’s yours as well, Mr. Mann.

    “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.” — Benjamin Franklin

    “Dependence begets subservience and venality, suffocates the germ of virtue, and prepares fit tools for the designs of ambition.” — Thomas Jefferson

